Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Spotted at Dinner in New York City in Between Chiefs Games

Ryan Gosling Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Nominations & Snubs, Releases Lengthy Statement Criticizing The Academy

Here's Why Anne Hathaway Walked Off a 'Vanity Fair' Photo Shoot Today

Oscars 2024 Nominations Snubs: So Many Amazing Performances Were Omitted!

Tue, 23 January 2024 at 11:54 pm

Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, & More Bring the Glamour to 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' Premiere in NYC!

Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, & More Bring the Glamour to 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' Premiere in NYC!

The stars of season two of FEUD are going glam in NYC!

Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander stepped out for the premiere of Capote vs The Swans on Tuesday night (January 23) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Here’s a synopsis: FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

We have now gathered photos of all the cast members and fellow stars in attendance at the premiere.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans is set to debut on January 31st on FX – watch the trailer here!

feud premiere

Alexis Martin Woodall

feud premiere

Annabelle-Dexter Jones

feud premiere

Bethenny Frankel

feud premiere

Brandon Flynn

feud premiere

Calista Flockhart

FYI: Calista is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.

feud premiere

Chloë Sevigny

FYI: Chloë is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress.

feud premiere

David Burtka

feud premiere

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.

feud premiere

Diane Lane

FYI: Diane is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

feud premiere

Ella Beatty

feud premiere

Ella Emhoff

feud premiere

Emma Roberts

FYI: Emma Roberts is wearing Giambattista Valli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Joseph Saidian & Sons earrings while carrying a Judith Leiber bag.

feud premiere

Erin Lichy

feud premiere

Jemima Kirke

feud premiere

Kathryn Gallagher

feud premiere

Molly Ringwald

FYI: Molly is wearing a Rodarte dress.

feud premiere

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

feud premiere

Rose Byrne

feud premiere

Russell Tovey

feud premiere

Samantha Berry

feud premiere

Sonja Morgan

feud premiere

Sophie Sumner

feud premiere

Tom Hollander

feud premiere

Tony Shalhoub

feud premiere

Vito Schnabel

feud premiere

Zac Posen & fiance Harrison Ball with Debbie Harry

Photos: Getty Images
