Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, & More Bring the Glamour to 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' Premiere in NYC!
The stars of season two of FEUD are going glam in NYC!
Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander stepped out for the premiere of Capote vs The Swans on Tuesday night (January 23) held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Here’s a synopsis: FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans is set to debut on January 31st on FX – watch the trailer here!
Alexis Martin Woodall
Annabelle-Dexter Jones
Bethenny Frankel
Brandon Flynn
Calista Flockhart
FYI: Calista is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress.
Chloë Sevigny
FYI: Chloë is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress.
David Burtka
Demi Moore
FYI: Demi is wearing a Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.
Diane Lane
FYI: Diane is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Ella Beatty
Ella Emhoff
Emma Roberts
FYI: Emma Roberts is wearing Giambattista Valli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Joseph Saidian & Sons earrings while carrying a Judith Leiber bag.
Erin Lichy
Jemima Kirke
Kathryn Gallagher
Molly Ringwald
FYI: Molly is wearing a Rodarte dress.
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup
Rose Byrne
Russell Tovey
Samantha Berry
Sonja Morgan
Sophie Sumner
Tom Hollander
Tony Shalhoub
Vito Schnabel
Zac Posen & fiance Harrison Ball with Debbie Harry
