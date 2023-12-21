'Feud' Season 2 Teaser Unveiled, First Look at Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny & More Revealed - Watch Now!

FX has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of anthology series Feud!

The new season will be titled FEUD: Capote vs The Swans, and it tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote and a society of elite women, which the teaser has dubbed “The Original Housewives.”

Keep reading to find out more and watch the teaser…

Here’s a synopsis: FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

The story of sex, money and betrayal features an all-star cast, which includes Naomi Watts (Babe Paley), Diane Lane (Slim Keith), Chloë Sevigny (CZ Guest), Calista Flockhart (Lee Radziwill), Demi Moore (Ann Woodward), Molly Ringwald (Joanne Carson) and Tom Hollander (Truman Capote). The late Treat Williams is also in the cast, playing Naomi‘s husband William Paley.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans is set to debut on January 31st on FX!

