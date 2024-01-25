Lily Gladstone & Martin Scorsese Reunite for 'The Memory Police' Following Oscar Nominations

Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese will be working together again after their successful collaboration on Killers of the Flower Moon.

The 37-year-old actress made history when she became the first Native American to land a nomination in the Lead Actress category at the 2024 Oscars.

Martin is up for best director at the awards show, and the movie snagged a Best Picture nomination while picking up additional recognition in other categories.

They’ll be working together again on the new movie The Memory Police.

The Memory Police is an adaption of Yoko Ogawas‘ 1994 science-fiction novel of the same name. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

The movie will be directed by Reed Morano and has a script from Charlie Kaufman. Martin signed on as an executive producer.

No other casting news has been revealed just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more!

