'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Trailer Brings Back Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira - Watch Now!

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer is bringing back Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira)!

AMC just released the first trailer for The Walking Dead spinoff series, which also stars Terry O’Quinn, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

The series seems to be promising a lot in store for the two fan favorite Walking Dead characters. You’ll be able to catch the fist episode when it debuts on AMC on February 25.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live embedded below. We’ve also included some stills from the series for you to check out.

