Olivia Culpo Reveals What It's Like Being a Football WAG & Watching Fiance Christian McCaffrey Play!

Olivia Culpo shared some insight into what NFL wives and girlfriends (aka WAGs) go through before games and during games while watching their partners on the field.

If you don’t know, the 31-year-old model is engaged to Christian McCaffrey, 27, the star running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

She first spoke about the night before games.

“I have a really hard time sleeping. I can’t sleep before games,” Olivia said in an interview with Today.

She then spoke about watching the games, adding, “I always pray first and foremost just for safety — just a safe, clean game.”

While watching his games, Olivia shared that it can be nerve wracking when Christian gets tackled.

“I’m waiting very patiently for the big pile to lift to just like, ‘OK, hurry up.’ There’s a lot of nerves, for sure, but that’s kind of why you have to just count your blessings every time there’s a great game,” Olivia added.

Christian was suddenly traded last year from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, where he’s been having a stellar season as their star running back.

Olivia has had to acclimate to the new environment too, but luckily, she’s had an easy time.

“They were so welcoming. I’ve been so lucky with all the women here,” Olivia added.

Christian and Olivia got a lot of attention for their amazing beach photos last year! If you don’t knot, they’ve been together going on 5 years.