Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

Fri, 26 January 2024 at 1:30 pm

Paul Mescal Explains Why His Intimate Scenes With Andrew Scott Were His Best & Reveals the Role He'll Feel Incomplete Without Playing

Paul Mescal Explains Why His Intimate Scenes With Andrew Scott Were His Best & Reveals the Role He'll Feel Incomplete Without Playing

Paul Mescal opened up about his career and his new movie All of Us Strangers during an interview with British Vogue.

The 27-year-old actor shares the screen with Andrew Scott in the project, and they filmed several sex scenes together.

During the conversation, Paul explained that their steamy moments were some of the best of his career for a simple reason. He also weighed in on the importance of intimacy coordinators.

After starring in a stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, Paul touched on taking on future plays. In the process, he revealed a role that he will feel incomplete without playing at some point in his career (though he knows it’s far from guaranteed).

There was also one topic that the journalist was explicitly forbidden from discussing with Paul.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from the interview…

