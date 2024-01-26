Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is single and ready to mingle!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (January 24), the 51-year-old Griselda actress opened up about getting back into the dating game following her split from husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen, Sofia revealed the new rule she has when it comes to finding a man.

It all started when Andy brought up Bad Bunny name-checking her on his track “Monaco.” Sofia admitted that she “threw my phone” when she found out about the shout-out and fellow guest, Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola then noted, “And by the way, he’s single!”

“Would you ever date him?” Alexia, 56, then asked.

“Well no let’s not go crazy, let’s not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32,” responded Sofia, who shares her son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

“Is that the rule? They can’t be younger than your son?” Andy asked.

Alexia, who shares sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26, with ex-husband Pedro Rosello, agreed, saying, “For me that’s always been that, I’ve always had that rule.”

Sofia then took it a step further, saying, “To me, they can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51.”

“Really?” Andy asked, before Sofia clarified with a laugh, “Okay, 49. I’m intelligent.”

In another recent interview, Sofia revealed the reason why she and Joe, 47, decided to get divorced.