'All American: Homecoming' Season 3 Cast - 4 Returning Series Regulars, 2 Stars Demoted & 1 Actor's Status Still Unknown

All American: Homecoming is set to return for a third season on The CW!

While the All American spinoff series, there will be quite a few changes to the cast of the show.

With the show’s renewal, there will be some budget cut stipulations, but CW president Brad Schwartz notes that the series is one of their “strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television.”

When All American: Homecoming returns, reportedly in April, there will be a reduced number of series regulars in order to lower the budget and some of the stars’ roles will be changing.

We now know which stars are returning as series regulars and which are not.

Keep reading to find out the latest casting news on All American: Homecoming…