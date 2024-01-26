Kelly Clarkson Weighs In On Being Friends with Your Exes

Kelly Clarkson is sharing her thoughts on maintaining a friendship with your exes.

While chatting with guest Common on the Tuesday (Jan. 23) episode of her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old entertainer explained why she doesn’t think you could be friends with your ex.

“I just feel like it can get awkward,” Kelly said. “It depends on who ended it or who it is. It’s situational.”

The 51-year-old rapper, however, had a different point of view.

“I could definitely be friends with an ex,” Common said. “I’ve been friends with a lot of exes that I’ve had, and they’ve been long relationships. Because most of them have been pretty good.”

He did admit though that the transition from lovers to friends isn’t an easy process.

“I mean, we go through stuff at the beginning of the breakup,” Common explained, “but then once we come to our grounds, it’s like, we good people, we cool people.”

Common then asked if Kelly has ever stayed with friends with an ex, and she responded with a long sigh before responding, “No.”

“Here’s the thing, I’m not not friends,” Kelly said, who finalized a messy divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

“I only have a couple that I’m just like ‘hard pass,’” Kelly continued. “A couple of them are cool people, nothing wrong with them. If we ran into each other, we’d be totally friendly. But that’s the difference.”

