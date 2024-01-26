Kate Hudson Will Star in Mindy Kaling's Basketball-Inspired Netflix Project

Kate Hudson has signed on to star in a basketball-themed comedy series that Mindy Kaling is working on with Netflix.

The project has been in the works since Netflix purchased it back in 2021. However, the team involved has gone through some recent changes.

Deadline reported that Kate will also act as an executive producer on the currently untitled series. Mindy is co-writing with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who she previously worked with on The Mindy Project.

Kate will play a character named Isla Gordon who finds herself the President of the Los Angeles Waves, a basketball team inspired by the Lakers. She then has to navigate the athletic industry, which is largely run by men.

The story will play out across 10 episodes, and it sounds like it will focus on what’s going on in the office.

No other casting decisions have been announced yet, but we’ll keep you up to date as we learn more.

