Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Milo Ventimiglia is gushing over his new wife!

Back in October 2023, it was announced that the 46-year-old This Is Us actor very quietly married Jarah Mariano earlier in the year.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (January 25), Milo shared some rare comments about Jarah, 39, and shared a message with heartbroken fans.

Milo told Jimmy that he’s “very happy” as a newlywed before calling Jarah a “wonderful woman.”

He also said that while Jarah is from Hawaii, she grew up not too far from him in Orange County.

Milo then acknowledged all of the fans that are now heartbroken that he’s no longer single.

“I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts,” Milo said. “Female and male, I don’t know. Maybe?”

Jimmy then presented Milo with some tweets from sad fans about his nuptials, with one fan writing, “What’s the point anymore?”

“The point is there’s a lot of life,” Milo respond, “and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”

