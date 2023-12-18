Mandy Moore Reacts to Milo Ventimiglia's Secret Wedding to Jarah Mariano

Mandy Moore is sending her love to former This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia after his secret wedding!

Back in October, it was revealed that the 46-year-old actor very quietly married the 39-year-old model earlier this year. The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.

Now months after the secret wedding, Mandy, 39, publicly congratulated Milo.

“I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo,” Mandy shared in an interview with Extra published on Dec. 18. “But if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

If you didn’t know, Milo and Jarah were first linked last year and have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

You may recognize Jarah from her stints in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions. She’s also modeled for several other big brands like Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch.

In another recent interview, Mandy talked about getting back to work after wrapping This Is Us.