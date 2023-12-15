Mandy Moore Talks Getting Back to Work, What Drew Her to 'Dr. Death' After 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore opened up about getting back to work as she gears up to return to our TV screens.

The 39-year-old actress is starring in the second season of the hit series Dr. Death. It’s her first big role since wrapping This Is Us in 2022.

While on the red carpet at the show’s West Hollywood premiere this week, she revealed what drew her to the project, which is dramatically different from This Is Us.

Read more about Mandy Moore’s thoughts…

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mandy said that she “was not thinking about work” when she was approached with the project.

“And then of course, I read the first two episodes and was like, ‘Dang it, I really like this,’” she explained. Taking it on entailed moving to New York, but it sounds like it was well-worth the challenges.

“So you make it work, and I feel incredibly lucky that I’m in a position where I was able to bring my baby with me, because I know that is a luxury that a lot of people don’t have. So I got to have him with me and work, it was the best of both worlds,” Mandy shared.

As for differences between Dr. Death and This Is Us, she said that it was an “intentional” choice on her part.

“It was like, ‘What am I going to do to really shake it up for me personally?’ You kind of couldn’t make more of a left turn than something like this, and I want to keep making left turns,” she said. “It was a fun challenge and I think that’s what you’re sort of looking for as an actor — what can I do that’s just absolutely, wildly different?”

Season 2 of Dr. Death premieres on Peacock on December 21. Press play on the trailer below!

If you missed it, Mandy recently headed to Disneyland with a very famous friend (who shared big baby news and just contracted Covid).