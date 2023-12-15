What Does Beverly Soda Taste Like? Disney World Drink Goes Viral on TikTok

If you are ever at Disney World’s Epcot park, you might want to avoid the Beverly soda.

Videos on TikTok have gone viral recently, showing people spitting out the drink after trying it at the soda fountain in Epcot’s Club Cool. The store features Coca-Cola products from around the world.

Beverly is a soda that Coca-Cola introduced in 1969 and the company later introduced Beverly White as well. The beverage was created for the Italian market and is described as an “apertif,” which is a drink that you take before a meal to stimulate the appetite.

So, what does it taste like?

Beverly has a bitter taste, but there are also some citrus flavors in the drink. It’s described as a dry drink with main ingredients being sugar and citric acid.

TikTok star @graysworld shared a video this week in which he wrote, “I only buy tickets to Epcot to watch people try Beverly.”

In the comments, someone wrote, “I went on a class trip to Epcot as a kid. We had a competition to see who could do the most shots of Beverly. I won. But also lost.”

Someone else said, “I had it in Vegas at the Coca Cola store and it ruined me, I had to take a couple minutes to focus on not barfing all over the place 😂😂😂”

Watch the video, plus more TikTok clips, below.