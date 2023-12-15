Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song: 'I'm Just Ken' Lyrics Revealed, Plus Watch the Music Video!

Ryan Gosling has a showstopping musical number in the Barbie movie and it might even get nominated for an Oscar, so check out the stream and lyrics right here!

The Oscar-nominated actor goes shirtless in the film while belting out “I’m Just Ken” and you can watch the music video now.

“‘Cause I’m just Ken / Anywhere else I’d be a ten / Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility? / I’m just Ken / Where I see love, she sees a friend / What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?” Ryan sings in the chorus.

“I’m Just Ken” is one of 17 songs featured on the soundtrack for Barbie, which is being released at the stroke of midnight on the film’s release date.

Read the “I’m Just Ken” lyrics below!