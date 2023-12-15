Cardi B Gets Emotional as She Slams Estranged Husband Offset Following Cheating Accusations

Cardi B is very publicly slamming her estranged husband Offset.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 31-year-old “WAP” rapper put her estranged husband on blast, days after she confirmed that they had split after six years of marriage.

“@OffsetYRN you a b—h ass n—a …and trust me imma f–kin take it there !” Cardi tweeted on Friday (December 15).

She then teased that the “truth” will come out, following accusations that Offset, 32, had cheated on her.

“Motherf-kas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn,” Cardi wrote.

She the continued her rant against Cardi during an Instagram Live session, where at one point, she got teary-eyed.

“A motherf–ker will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again,” Cardi said. “This n—a really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl.”

She continued, “Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I’m in my house. He knows that I’m chilling. He knows I’m not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you.”

Cardi proceeded to claim Offset had been doing her “dirty” for “so many f–king years” while she helped his “motherf–king ass.”

“Not even a f–king thank you that I got from you b—h ass,” Cardi concluded. “And it’s so crazy that I gotta go to the f–king internet because whenever the f–k I tell you something you don’t take s–t seriously.”

Offset also recently responded to accusations that he had cheated on Cardi.