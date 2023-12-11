Offset Reacts to Blueface's Claim He Recently Cheated on Cardi B

Offset is reacting to a recent claim that he cheated on wife Cardi B.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter/X to directly respond to a claim made by fellow rapper Blueface.

“Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally f–ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n– looking at me while they f–king you get the rest of em gone asap please 🙏🏽,” Blueface posted on Sunday (December 9), directed at Chrisean Rock.

Offset shared the post and added his own response, denying it ever happened.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote. “Real talk man you need some help!”

Chrisean also denied the affair happened, writing, “U just crashing out making up shit.”

Blueface doubled down with specifics, saying, “So you ain’t f–k cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA…I’m making this up ?”

The claim comes shortly after Cardi B had shared some cryptic posts, and the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The same day that Offset denied the cheating claim, he and Cardi B both hit the stage at the TikTok in the Mix music festival!