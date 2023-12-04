Cardi B & Offset Unfollow Each Other on Instagram Amid Her Cryptic Posts

Cardi B and Offset appear to be having another rocky moment in their relationship and they are no longer following each other on social media.

Fans noticed on Monday (December 4) that the married couple have unfollowed each other’s accounts on Instagram.

Both of them have also shared cryptic messages on their Instagram Stories, including Cardi saying that she’s going to start putting herself first.

Head inside to see their messages…

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” Cardi wrote in her first message. On a second slide she added, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset shared a post on his stories that seemingly showed he only trusts himself and not other people. He posted a video of Al Pacino in the movie Scarface.

“Hey, f—k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!” Al‘s character shouted in the clip.

Just last month, Offset shared the moment when he knew that Cardi was “the one.”