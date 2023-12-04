Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Alicia Keys' New Musical 'Hell's Kitchen' Will Move to Broadway in Spring 2024

Hell’s Kitchen, the new musical written by Alicia Keys, is heading to Broadway in Spring 2024!

The musical is currently playing an acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater in downtown New York City and it will move to Broadway next year.

The show features music and lyrics by Alicia, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Hell’s Kitchen will begin preview performances on March 28, 2024 ahead of an official opening night on April 20, 2024 at the Shubert Theatre. Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon are leading the cast of the off-Broadway run, though casting for the upcoming transfer has not yet been announced.

The musical is loosely based on Alicia’s own experiences growing up in 90s New York City and her relationship with her mom inspired the show’s central story: a moving, relatable mother-daughter love story.

“Good things take time and for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC. Hell’s Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it’s not a biographical story. It’s a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?” Alicia said in a statement. “The score features new songs that I’m really excited to get out into the world alongside many of my album releases that you know but you’ve never heard like this – rearranged and reinterpreted. I’m honored to be a part of this Broadway season with so much incredible talent and great stories. I grew up with musical theater and have so many memories of standing on line at TKTS to see shows like Miss Saigon and Rent. For me, Hell’s Kitchen is also a New York story of finding your dreams and for me, this musical coming to Broadway is the embodiment of that idea. I’ve learned so much from the experience and the collaboration with Michael Greif, Camille A. Brown, Kristoffer Diaz and Adam Blackstone. I love and respect the art form so much and I’m excited to see it come to Broadway.”

Check out photos from opening night of the off-Broadway run!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Brandon Victor Dixon, Broadway, Shoshana Bean

Getty Images