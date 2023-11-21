Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 2:14 am

Alicia Keys' Mom & Son Join Her for Opening of New Musical 'Hell's Kitchen' in New York City

Alicia Keys' Mom & Son Join Her for Opening of New Musical 'Hell's Kitchen' in New York City

Alicia Keys is officially a musical theatre composer!

The Grammy-winning singer attended the opening night performance of her new off-Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday night (November 19) at the Public Theater in New York City.

Alicia was joined on the red carpet by her mom Terria Joseph and her eight-year-old son Genesis. Also showing her support was actress Angela Bassett!

While on the carpet, Alicia also met up with newcomer actress Maleah Joi Moon, who stars in the show.

Hell’s Kitchen is loosely based on Alicia’s own experiences growing up in 90s New York City and her relationship with her mom inspired the show’s central story: a moving, relatable mother-daughter love story.

The musical is running at the Public Theater through January 14, but tickets are pretty much sold out, so grab some if you can!
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 01
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 02
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 03
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 04
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 05
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 06
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 07
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 08
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 09
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 10
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 11
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 12
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 13
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 14
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 15
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 16
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 17
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 18
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 19
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 20
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 21
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 22
alicia keys hells kitchen opening 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Angela Bassett, Broadway, Celebrity Babies, Genesis Dean, Maleah Joi Moon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images