Alicia Keys' Mom & Son Join Her for Opening of New Musical 'Hell's Kitchen' in New York City

Alicia Keys is officially a musical theatre composer!

The Grammy-winning singer attended the opening night performance of her new off-Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday night (November 19) at the Public Theater in New York City.

Alicia was joined on the red carpet by her mom Terria Joseph and her eight-year-old son Genesis. Also showing her support was actress Angela Bassett!

While on the carpet, Alicia also met up with newcomer actress Maleah Joi Moon, who stars in the show.

Hell’s Kitchen is loosely based on Alicia’s own experiences growing up in 90s New York City and her relationship with her mom inspired the show’s central story: a moving, relatable mother-daughter love story.

The musical is running at the Public Theater through January 14, but tickets are pretty much sold out, so grab some if you can!