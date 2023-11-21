Erin Andrews Tears Up in Emotional Interview About Being Secretly Videotaped in Her Hotel Room in 2008

Erin Andrews is opening up about the devastating moment in her life when she learned that her stalker had been secretly videotaping her in her hotel room.

Back in 2008, a man would film Erin through the peephole of her hotel room while she was undressing.

“People thought it was a scandal, and I’m the square from high school. I don’t do those things,” Erin said in a new interview with Hoda Kotb for the Making Space podcast.

Erin got emotional when she talked about having to tell her parents about what happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I knew the second I got the phone call from my friend at Sports Illustrated that he said, ‘There’s this video,’ and I said, ‘No, there’s not. I don’t do that. I’m single. I don’t have that going on in my life,’” she said. “He’s like, Erin, it’s you.”

“I called my parents and my dad said he had thought I had been in a car accident,” Erin said while tearing up. “Because I was just screaming and I feel so bad because my parents were incredible. I was in my 30s when that happened and I resorted to acting like a 15-year-old because in terms of not wanting to deal, my parents were on the forefront.”

Watch the video below.

The man who videotaped Erin was sentenced to “27 months in prison plus three years of supervised probation, $5,000 in fines and $7,366 in restitution,” according to E! News.

Did you know that Erin played a role in one of the biggest stories of 2023 so far?