Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 10:51 pm

Best Dressed at Academy Museum Gala 2023: Top 20 Most Fashionable Looks from the Red Carpet!

Continue Here »

Best Dressed at Academy Museum Gala 2023: Top 20 Most Fashionable Looks from the Red Carpet!

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala was probably the final star-studded event of the year and so many celebs stepped out during the kickoff to awards season!

The Academy Museum Gala is a fundraising event for the museum, raising “funds to support the organization’s museum exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming,” according to Variety.

This year’s event was postponed due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. It was originally supposed to take place October 14th, but was pushed back to this weekend.

Plenty of stars made sure to change the date in their calendars and everyone brought out their fashion A-games, with some celebs looking even better than the rest.

Make sure to see the full list of EVERY star on the red carpet.

Browse through the slideshow for our list of the 20 best dressed celebs…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Addison Rae, Angela Bassett, Barry Keoghan, Best Dressed, Billie Eilish, Christina Ricci, Demi Moore, EG, Extended, Greta Lee, Hari Nef, Jennifer Connelly, Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, Michelle Williams, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Dynevor, Rachel Sennot, Rachel Zegler, Saoirse Ronan, Slideshow, Teyana Taylor, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images