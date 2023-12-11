Anitta Hits the Stage at First Ever TikTok Music Festival - See the Photos!

Anitta wowed the audience at TikTok In the Mix on Sunday (December 10) at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer hit the stage at the first ever TikTok music festival, and she even performed alongside Peso Pluma!

“Tonight I’m live on the first @tiktok festival ever ! I’m soooo happy (and emotional) to be part of this. Annnnnd me and @pesopluma will sing BELLAKEO live for the first time 😍 come see me @iamcardib @niallhoran @charlieputh @offsetyrn and sooo much more,” she wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

“Today I sang in Phoenix and showed the world how f–king amazing our funk is!” she added on Twitter/X after her performance.

Also seen performing was Offset, plus Charlie Puth, Josh Brubaker, Shaquille O’Neal and TikTok stars Dylan Mulvaney and Eric Sedeño were in attendance.

The music fest also featured sets by Charlie, Renee Rapp, Niall Horan, Cardi B and Peso Pluma.

