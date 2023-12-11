Top Stories
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Taylor Swift Made 3 Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Publicly Shared About Their Private Romance!

Taylor Swift Made 3 Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Publicly Shared About Their Private Romance!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 12:25 am

Anitta Hits the Stage at First Ever TikTok Music Festival - See the Photos!

Anitta Hits the Stage at First Ever TikTok Music Festival - See the Photos!

Anitta wowed the audience at TikTok In the Mix on Sunday (December 10) at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer hit the stage at the first ever TikTok music festival, and she even performed alongside Peso Pluma!

“Tonight I’m live on the first @tiktok festival ever ! I’m soooo happy (and emotional) to be part of this. Annnnnd me and @pesopluma will sing BELLAKEO live for the first time 😍 come see me @iamcardib @niallhoran @charlieputh @offsetyrn and sooo much more,” she wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

“Today I sang in Phoenix and showed the world how f–king amazing our funk is!” she added on Twitter/X after her performance.

Also seen performing was Offset, plus Charlie Puth, Josh Brubaker, Shaquille O’Neal and TikTok stars Dylan Mulvaney and Eric Sedeño were in attendance.

The music fest also featured sets by Charlie, Renee Rapp, Niall Horan, Cardi B and Peso Pluma.

Browse through the gallery to see 50+ photos of Anitta and more at TikTok In the Mix…
Just Jared on Facebook
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 01
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 02
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 03
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 04
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 05
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 06
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 07
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 08
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 09
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 10
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 11
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 12
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 13
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 14
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 15
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 16
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 17
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 18
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 19
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 20
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 21
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 22
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 23
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 24
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 25
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 26
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 27
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 28
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 29
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 30
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 31
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 32
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 33
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 34
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 35
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 36
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 37
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 38
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 39
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 40
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 41
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 42
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 43
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 44
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 45
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 46
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 47
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 48
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 49
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 50
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 51
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 52
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 53
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 54
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 55
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 56
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 57
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 58
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 59
anitta performs at first ever tiktok music festival see all the photos 60

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anitta, Charlie Puth, Dylan Mulvaney, Eric Sedeno, Josh Brubaker, Offset, Shaquille ONeal, TikTok

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images