Alicia Keys Helped Surprise Ciara's Daughter Sienna at 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Alicia Keys and Ciara had a special moment on the carpet at the premiere of The Color Purple!

The 42-year-old “Fallin’” singer is featured on the soundtrack of the new version of the story, while the 38-year-old “Level Up” singer portrays the adult Nettie in the film. Halle Bailey plays Young Nettie.

Alicia and Ciara met up on the carpet and the “Girl On Fire” singer helped surprise Ciara‘s young daughter Sienna!

Ciara, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared on her Instagram story that they FaceTimed her six-year-old.

“Alicia calling Sienna with me. SiSi is obsessed! You’re the sweetest Love you @aliciakeys,” she wrote in a captioned on the story post. So cute!

Alicia‘s song “Lifeline” from the soundtrack is out now. Check it out here!

The full Color Purple soundtrack releases this Friday (December 15), while the movie hits theaters on Christmas Day (December 25).