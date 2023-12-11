Andrew Scott Talks Gay Actors Playing Gay Roles, How He Feels About Being Cast for His Sexuality

Andrew Scott shares a laugh with Claire Foy and Jamie Bell while stepping out for a weekend screening of their upcoming movie All of Us Strangers held at Vidiots Foundation – Eagle Theatre on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor stars as Andrew in the new movie, while Claire and Jamie portray his character’s parents when he was younger.

Also in attendance at the screening were writer and director Andrew Haigh, as well as Jamie‘s wife Kate Mara, Jodie Turner-Smith, Fire Island co-stars Zane Phillips and Torian Bell, Fellow Travelers‘ Matt Visser, West Side Story‘s Paloma Garcia-Lee and singer Kevin Woo.

In a recent interview, Andrew opened up about portraying a gay character and how feels about taking on such a role as a gay man.

“I remember growing up and reading Empire magazine and thinking I would never get a chance to play leading roles in the cinema. And I am thrilled that has changed,” he told Screen Daily.

“As much as I feel like representation is important, so is transformation,” Andrew continued. “I don’t love the idea of being cast for something purely for my own sexuality — you’re not just playing ‘gay’, you’re playing the attributes of the character. I don’t want a totalitarian regime — we have to look at each individual story we’re telling and what’s right for that.”

