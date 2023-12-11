Zachary Levi Brings Rocky Back to Life in 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Trailer - Watch Now!

Zachary Levi holds up a figurine of his character while attending a special screening of his upcoming new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget held at The Bay Theater on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Shazam! actor takes over the voice role of Rocky, who was previously voiced by Mel Gibson in the first movie 23 years ago.

Also attending the screening were his co-star Lynn Ferguson, who reprises her role of Mac, writer/executive producer Karey Kirkpatrick and executive producer Paul Kewley.

Here’s a synopsis: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

Also starring in the movie are Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Bella Ramsey as Molly, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry. More returning voice stars include Miranda Richardson as Mrs Tweedy, Jane Horrocks as Babs and Imelda Staunton as Bunty.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere THIS Friday (December 15) on Netflix!