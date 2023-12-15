Gary Oldman Reveals 2 Roles That 'Saved' Him Both Professionally and Personally

Top Stories
Gary Oldman is deeply grateful for his starring roles in two successful film franchises, which he credits with saving him.

The 65-year-old actor explained how they changed his life during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Read more about the roles…

While on the show, Gary explained that he was a single dad to two boys at a time when projects were filming overseas.

“I turned down a lot of work,” he explained. Thankfully, two roles came along that helped him change things.

“Thank God for Harry Potter,” he said. “Thank God for Harry Potter. I tell you, the two — Batman and Harry Potter — really, they saved me. Because it meant that I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

If you forgot, Gary played Sirius Black in Harry Potter and Jim Gordon in the Christopher Nolan‘s Batman saga.

Gary highlighted Batman, revealing that it filmed in London, but he flew to Los Angeles between set days to spend time with his sons.

Last year the actor revealed his retirement plans.

Press play on Gary Oldman’s interview below…
Photos: Getty
