Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 11:16 am

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B is single again.

The 31-year-old “WAP” superstar made it clear that she’s ending things with her estranged husband, Offset on social media over the weekend.

The news came shortly after she unfollowed him on social media and talked about losing “dead weight.”

Cardi went live on Instagram on Sunday night (December 10), telling fans she’s been single “for a minute now.” She went on to say she’s been wanting to tell the public, and wants to start the new year “fresh” and “open.”

She had previously posted a statement on her IG Story, saying “you know when you just out grow relationships…I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

The ex-couple got married back in 2017, but she filed for divorce in 2020 due to cheating allegations, which she eventually withdrew. They have two kids together: 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave.

