Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid &amp; Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 11:49 am

Timothee Chalamet Reveals His Upcoming Birthday Plans & Hugh Grant Shares His Weirdest Fear on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Continue Here »

Timothee Chalamet Reveals His Upcoming Birthday Plans & Hugh Grant Shares His Weirdest Fear on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant are opening up about their fears and dreams.

The Wonka co-stars made an appearance alongside Keegan-Michael Key on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (December 11).

During the appearance, Hugh also joined Drew Barrymore at the news desk for a special “Drew’s News” and “Hugh’s News” segment.

Click through to find out what they had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Getty
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant, Slideshow, Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images