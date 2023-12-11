Mon, 11 December 2023 at 11:49 am
Timothee Chalamet Reveals His Upcoming Birthday Plans & Hugh Grant Shares His Weirdest Fear on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant are opening up about their fears and dreams.
The Wonka co-stars made an appearance alongside Keegan-Michael Key on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (December 11).
During the appearance, Hugh also joined Drew Barrymore at the news desk for a special “Drew’s News” and “Hugh’s News” segment.
Click through to find out what they had to say…
