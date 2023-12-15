Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 1:46 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Catches Covid After a Family Trip to Disneyland

Pregnant Hilary Duff Catches Covid After a Family Trip to Disneyland

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma both came down with Covid following a trip to Disneyland with their family.

The 36-year-old actress and singer took to her Instagram story to reveal the news on Thursday (December 14). Her illness comes only a few days after she revealed that she was expecting her fourth child.

Read more about Hilary Duff’s illness…

In a video of herself and Matthew taken from bed, the two stars are masked up to protect their kids, who did not get sick. Thankfully, neither seems to be feeling too bad. We hope that they make a speedy recovery.

Hilary was joined by her close friend Mandy Moore during the trip to Disneyland earlier this week. Based on photos shared to Instagram, Matthew and their daughters Mae and Banks tagged along for the trip.

If you missed it, Hilary recently reacted to the tragic loss of someone from her Lizzie McGuire family.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: covid, COVID-19, Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

