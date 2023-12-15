Heidi Montag Discusses Her Body Transformation After Losing 22 Pounds, Shares Thoughts on Ozempic

Heidi Montag is opening up about a body transformation.

The 37-year-old reality star and musician revealed that she recently lost 22 pounds and explained how she pulled it off.

Notably, she also weighed in on using Ozempic for weight control. Heidi had some very specific thoughts about the drug that has become a diet trend in Hollywood.

During an appearance on Page Six’ Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Heidi revealed that she made some changes to her lifestyle in July and lost the weight between then and October.

Her body transformation came after she and husband Spencer Pratt welcomed a second child together in November 2022.

“I had enough time to cuddle the baby and I was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready,’” Heidi explained. “I lost 22 pounds over that time. And once you have lost that weight, it’s easier to maintain and to motivate yourself.”

She’s noting some changes in her outlook: “It’s given me this desire to be the person that I’ve always wanted to be. I want to eat healthy. I want to be in the gym.”

Heidi added that “being skinny isn’t my goal.” Instead, she’s embracing “feeling good about myself” and her new muscles.

The reality star made it very clear that she did not take Ozempic to lose the weight.

“I’m not looking for a magic wand. I like to do the hard work,” she said, adding that she did use Hydroxycut, which is a supplement and not a drug.

Ozempic is not something that she is remotely interested in. “It’s just nothing I would ever do,” she declared. “There’s no shortcuts in life. And if you’re taking that shortcut, I don’t know…”

