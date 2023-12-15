Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Bradley Cooper has revealed a rule he has when directing.

In a conversation with fellow filmmaker Spike Lee for Variety‘s Directors on Directors, the 48-year-old Maestro director, co-writer and star explained why he has “no chairs” on set when he directs.

“When I direct, I don’t watch playback. There’s no chairs,” Bradley said. “I’ve always hated chairs on sets – your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair. There’s no video village.”

Despite not getting sitting breaks, Bradley said he “executed exactly my vision” with Maestro, which chronicles the romance between Leonard Bernstein, who he plays, and wife Felicia Montealegre (played by Carey Mulligan).

“And that was the result of just having so much time to think and write and prepare to act in this movie,” Bradley added.

While attending a Maestro screening earlier this week, Bradley was joined by two very special guests on the red carpet.

Maestro is currently playing in limited theaters and will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 20. Watch the trailer here!