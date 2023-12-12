Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Hilary Duff‘s got another baby on board!

The 36-year-old actress and singer confirmed the happy news alongside husband Matthew Koma on social media on Tuesday (December 12).

Hilary shared her family’s holiday card on her Instagram, along with the caption “Surprise, surprise.”

The photo features Hilary and Matthew with their kids wearing matching pajamas, as Hilary shows off a baby bump in a pink outfit.

The next slide features the family’s card with a message: “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch. The Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew.”

Matthew confirmed the news on his Instagram, writing: Baby #4 is loading…”

The two have been married since 2019, after beginning to date in 2017. They already share two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, 5, while Hilary shares her first child, 11-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary and Matthew celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in December. Congratulations to the happy family!

