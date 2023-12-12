Pregnant Hilary Duff Spends Day at Disneyland with Mandy Moore Ahead of Big Announcement

Hilary Duff just announced she’s pregnant with her fourth child and one day earlier, she was at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The 36-year-old actress was seen posing for a photo with pal Mandy Moore and Daisy Duck while in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle at Disneyland on Monday (December 11) in Anaheim, Calif.

Hilary shared they were the most excited to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday in Fantasyland.

As you probably already know, Hilary got her start on the Disney Channel, starring in the series Lizzie McGuire and the Disney Channel Original Movie, Cadet Kelly.

Very early in her career, Mandy starred in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries.

Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through January 7, 2024.