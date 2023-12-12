Top Stories
Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Source Speaks Out About Jewel &amp; Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Source Speaks Out About Jewel & Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 6:01 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Spends Day at Disneyland with Mandy Moore Ahead of Big Announcement

Pregnant Hilary Duff Spends Day at Disneyland with Mandy Moore Ahead of Big Announcement

Hilary Duff just announced she’s pregnant with her fourth child and one day earlier, she was at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The 36-year-old actress was seen posing for a photo with pal Mandy Moore and Daisy Duck while in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle at Disneyland on Monday (December 11) in Anaheim, Calif.

Hilary shared they were the most excited to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in the newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday in Fantasyland.

As you probably already know, Hilary got her start on the Disney Channel, starring in the series Lizzie McGuire and the Disney Channel Original Movie, Cadet Kelly.

Very early in her career, Mandy starred in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries.

Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through January 7, 2024.
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff mandy moore at disneyland 01
hilary duff mandy moore at disneyland 02
hilary duff mandy moore at disneyland 03

Photos: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Posted to: disneyland, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images