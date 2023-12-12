Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' Movie Expected to Win Box Office Weekend, Predictions Revealed
Timothee Chalamet‘s new movie Wonka is heading into theaters this weekend and box office experts predict that it will open at number one!
The 27-year-old actor was all smiles while heading into Good Morning America for an interview about the film on Tuesday morning (December 12) in New York City.
Timothee was dressed in a plaid overcoat, a turtleneck sweater, and leather pants.
Wonka opens in theaters on Friday and Variety reports that the movie is expected to bring in $35 million for its opening weekend. The film will likely continue to generate a decent amount of money throughout the holiday season as well!
The new trailer for Timothee‘s upcoming movie Dune: Part Two was just released ahead of its March 2024 debut.