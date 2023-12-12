'Dune: Part Two' Cast: 8 Actors Returning, 5 New Additions, 4 Leads Not Coming Back

Dune: Part Two was originally going to be released in theaters in November 2023, but it has been pushed back until next year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The cast is unable to promote the movie while the strike is ongoing, so Warner Bros. decided to delay the film so the cast can actively promote it through red carpet appearances, talk shows, interviews, and social media posts.

Dune 2 is now hitting theaters on March 1, 2024 and a brand new trailer was just released.

We know that some of the original Dune stars are confirmed to return and some of them likely aren’t coming back for the sequel. A few exciting new stars have also been added to the cast!

Browse through the slideshow to check out the cast for Dune: Part Two, plus the actors not returning…