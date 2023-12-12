Top Stories
Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma!

Minnie Driver Reveals Details About Matt Damon Breakup to Explain Why She Looked 'Sad' When He Won an Oscar

Jennifer Garner Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Back to Met Gala Since 2007

Source Speaks Out About Jewel & Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

'Dune: Part Two' Cast: 8 Actors Returning, 5 New Additions, 4 Leads Not Coming Back

Dune: Part Two was originally going to be released in theaters in November 2023, but it has been pushed back until next year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The cast is unable to promote the movie while the strike is ongoing, so Warner Bros. decided to delay the film so the cast can actively promote it through red carpet appearances, talk shows, interviews, and social media posts.

Dune 2 is now hitting theaters on March 1, 2024 and a brand new trailer was just released.

We know that some of the original Dune stars are confirmed to return and some of them likely aren’t coming back for the sequel. A few exciting new stars have also been added to the cast!

Browse through the slideshow to check out the cast for Dune: Part Two, plus the actors not returning…

