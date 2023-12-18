Kesha Parts Ways With Dr. Luke's Label & Her Management Team

Kesha is officially parting ways with Dr. Luke.

In June, the 36-year-old pop star reached a settlement with the producer following a legal battle stemming from Kesha‘s accused Dr. Luke of mistreatment and sexual assault in 2014.

After the near-decade-long strife, Kesha appears to be moving forward with her life and career!

On Monday (December 18), Variety reported that the “Tik Tok” singer has left Dr. Luke‘s label, Kemosabe, as well as her management company, Vector Management.

Kesha‘s deal with Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA records ended a week ago. Her last contracted album with the label was Gag Order, which released in May.

