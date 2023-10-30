Milo Ventimiglia is married to Jarah Mariano, his rep has confirmed to JustJared.com!

The 46-year-old This Is Us star and the 38-year-old model never confirmed they were dating, but we can confirm they tied-the-knot this year.

Us Weekly is reporting that they got married this year in a private ceremony with friends and family present.

Milo and Jarah were first linked last year.

You may recognize Jarah from her stints in the 2008 and 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editions. She’s also modeled for several other big brands like Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch.

And Gilmore Girls fans are loving one detail about his wife’s name: it’s the same last name Milo‘s character, Jess Mariano, had on the series!

Congrats to Milo and Jarah on their nuptials!