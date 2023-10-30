Adele Reunites With OB-GYN Who Birthed Her Son During Vegas Residency

Adele had an unexpected reunion during one of her recent Weekends With Adele performances in Las Vegas!

The 35-year-old “Hello” superstar was belting out her single “When We Were Young” when she suddenly stopped mid-performance upon realizing that the doctor who delivered her son Angelo was in the audience.

Her emotional reaction to running into the doctor years later is going viral.

Read more about Adele’s surprise reunion…

In videos from the concert doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Adele was walking around singing while dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween when she suddenly stopped.

“Shut up,” she shouted as she zeroed in on her doctor. “Oh my God, Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years.”

The music continued as Adele had her brief, teary reunion. She apologized to her fans in the audience as she tried to get back into the performance while crying.

“Will you sing it for me,” she asked the audience, adding, “That man delivered my baby!”

Adele had an emotional weekend as she also paused her show on Saturday (October 28) to pay tribute to the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.

