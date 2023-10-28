Adele Channels Morticia Addams for Latest 'Weekends with Adele' Show in Las Vegas

Adele is getting into the Halloween spirit!

On Friday night (October 27), the 35-year-old “Hello” singer gave her Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas a spooky twist as she dressed up like Morticia Addams.

For her costume, Adele wore a velvet black, floor-length dress featuring a long train, a vampire-neck collar, and sparkling silver belt while wearing a long, black wig and gothic-inspired makeup.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Adele revealed that she has never dressed up for one of her shows before, joking that she may not look at photos and videos of herself take at the show.

“Do you mind me being in fancy dress, like, in dress-up? Do you mind?” Adele asked the crowd, who cheered loudly.

She also shared that she had to ditch one accessory for the costume.

“I was gonna wear fangs. I had some fangs made just because of Halloween — not that I’m here as a vampire or anything like that,” Adele said. “And I did my soundcheck with them, and I had a lisp.”

“And so I thought, ‘I can’t not look like me and also not sound like me,’” she added.

