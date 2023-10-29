Adele Praises Matthew Perry For Being 'So Open' About His Struggles In Tribute

Adele is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor died suddenly at the age of 54 on Saturday (October 28), prompting an influx of tributes from those in Hollywood who knew and loved him.

The list now includes Adele, who paused her weekly Las Vegas residency to reflect on the late actor.

Read more about Adele’s tribute to Matthew Perry…

In the midst of her show, Adele praised Matthew for sharing his truth.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” she said, via the Los Angeles Times. The singer herself has recently opened up about her decision to stop drinking.

Adele also expressed appreciation for Matthew‘s Friends character Chandler Bing. “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life,” she said, adding that Matthew was “probably the best comedic character of all time.”

