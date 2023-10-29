Omar Apollo Discusses Posing for Full Frontal, Naked Portrait, Which Appeared On His New EP

Omar Apollo is baring it all on his new EP Live For Me.

The 26-year-old hitmaker recently treated fans to his latest body of work.

While the front cover of the album is a colorful painting by artist Doran Langberg of him leaning back while shirtless, the back cover features a painting of Omar nude and fully exposed.

He opened up about posing for the work of art during a recent appearance.

Read more about Omar Apollo’s sexy potrait…

While hosting an immersive experience for the EP at the MoMA in New York City, Omar spilled on getting naked and being painted by Doran.

“We go into his studio, which I’ve already been in, we hung out, we talked, we had a great time, we connected,” he recalled (via Out). “Then, we do the first painting. And then I go, ‘Let’s go get a sandwich, let’s go do a lunch break, and then you decide afterwards if you still want to do the d-ck portrait.’”

He continued, saying, “I was nervous about it. I’m a confident guy, don’t get me wrong, but I was nervous about it.”

Omar noted that Doran “paints from observation,” adding that it “was very like, it was exhilarating. I was like ‘woah!’”

The musician posed for an intimate shoot with King Kong magazine last month, and we’ve got the pics.

Listen to Omar Apollo‘s Live For Me EP here.

You can see a censored version of Omar Apollo’s revealing cover art below…