Casey Affleck's Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Goes Prehistoric for Halloween Weekend

Casey Affleck‘s girlfriend Caylee Cowan fully committed to her Halloween costume while attending the Chateau Marmont Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 28).

While the 48-year-old Oppenheimer actor opted out of a dramatic costume and instead dressed all in black, his girlfriend wore a two-piece cavewoman look that was bound to stand out.

With her hair in soft waves, Caylee accessorized with a fur arm cuff and a matching one on her ankle. She finished off the outfit with a beaded necklace with fangs around her neck.

