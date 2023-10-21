Jennifer Lopez Joins Chris Pine, Gwyneth Paltrow, & More Stars at Brunello Cucinelli Party in L.A.

Brunello Cucinelli hosted a star-studded party this week!

The fashion designer and his family hosted the Una Serata Italiana (an Italian evening) dinner party on Thursday night (October 19) at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Guests in attendance – which included Jennifer Lopez, Chris Pine, and Gwyneth Paltrow – all wore outfits by Brunello Cucinelli.

In all, we’ve got pics of more than 25 celebrities on the guestlist. Since it was so star-studded, we put together a handy guide for you to scroll through!

Head inside to see photos of every star who attended Brunello Cucinelli party..

Alessandra Ambrosio & Bianca Balti

Ashley Park & Paul Forman

Ava DuVernay

Brad Goreski

Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan

Charlotte McKinney

Chris Pine

Demi Moore & artist Tasya van Ree

Gwyneth Paltrow & husband Brad Falchuk

Henry Golding

James Marsden

January Jones

Jasmine Tookes & husband Juan David Borrero

Jay Ellis

Jennifer Lopez

Jeremy Allen White

Jon Hamm & wife Anna Osceola with Rashida Jones & Kathryn Hahn

Kyle MacLachlan

Madelaine Petsch

Mandy Moore

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Ava Phillippe

Patrick Dempsey & wife Jillian

Poorna Jagannathan

Quinta Brunson, Oprah Winfrey, & Colman Domingo

Tinx

