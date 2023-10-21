Jennifer Lopez Joins Chris Pine, Gwyneth Paltrow, & More Stars at Brunello Cucinelli Party in L.A.
Brunello Cucinelli hosted a star-studded party this week!
The fashion designer and his family hosted the Una Serata Italiana (an Italian evening) dinner party on Thursday night (October 19) at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Guests in attendance – which included Jennifer Lopez, Chris Pine, and Gwyneth Paltrow – all wore outfits by Brunello Cucinelli.
In all, we’ve got pics of more than 25 celebrities on the guestlist. Since it was so star-studded, we put together a handy guide for you to scroll through!
Head inside to see photos of every star who attended Brunello Cucinelli party..
Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the Brunello Cucinelli party…
Alessandra Ambrosio & Bianca Balti
Ashley Park & Paul Forman
Ava DuVernay
Brad Goreski
Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan
Charlotte McKinney
Chris Pine
Demi Moore & artist Tasya van Ree
Gwyneth Paltrow & husband Brad Falchuk
Henry Golding
James Marsden
January Jones
Jasmine Tookes & husband Juan David Borrero
Jay Ellis
Jennifer Lopez
Jeremy Allen White
Jon Hamm & wife Anna Osceola with Rashida Jones & Kathryn Hahn
Kyle MacLachlan
Madelaine Petsch
Mandy Moore
Patrick Schwarzenegger & Ava Phillippe
Patrick Dempsey & wife Jillian
Poorna Jagannathan
Quinta Brunson, Oprah Winfrey, & Colman Domingo
Tinx
Click through the gallery for 75+ pictures of the stars at the party…