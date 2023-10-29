Pregnant Ashley Benson Attends a Halloween Party With Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson dresses up as a vampire while heading out to celebrate Halloween weekend with her fiance Brandon Davis on Saturday (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars star made one of her first public outings since reports revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.

It goes without saying that the couple got in on the excitement of the season by going all out on their costumes.

Keep reading to find out more…

Dressed in all black, Ashley appeared to be channeling a dangerous vampire with blood dripping down from her lip. She also had two puncture marks on her neck, suggesting that someone had recently drank her blood.

Brandon delivered a similarly gothic look with a dark smokey eye.

Ashley and Brandon announced their engagement back in July. They were first linked in February of this year.

On the topic of Ashley‘s baby news, did you know that six Pretty Little Liar stars have become parents since the show ended?

Scroll through the new photos of Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis in the gallery…