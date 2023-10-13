Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Fiance Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is reportedly pregnant!

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and her fiance Brandon Davis are expecting their first child together, according to reports.

“Ashley Benson is pregnant. I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “She is wearing loose fitting clothes, avoiding photos, and is trying to keep it under wraps.”

“Her inner circle already knows but I’m not sure she will say anything publicly until the baby is born but she is pregnant and excited for this new chapter in her life,” the insider added.

Ashley and Brandon, an oil heir and music manager, announced their engagement back in July and she showed off her massive ring in the post. They have been linked as a couple since the beginning of the year.

We have photos of the couple out in L.A. just one week ago.

We’ve reached out to Ashley‘s reps to confirm the news and will update if we hear back!