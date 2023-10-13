Top Stories
'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fans Think Noah Cyrus is Upset About a Resurfaced Miley Cyrus Video - Here's Why

Fri, 13 October 2023 at 5:57 pm

Avril Lavigne & Tyga Split, Source Explains They're 'Totally Done'

Avril Lavigne & Tyga Split, Source Explains They're 'Totally Done'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have officially called it quits.

The 39-year-old “Complicated” singer and the 33-year-old “Taste” rapper had been dating on and off since February, but it seems like they’re off for good now.

A source confirmed Avril and Tyga‘s relationship status to People.

Keep reading to find out the update…

According to the source, the musicians are now “totally done” after briefly getting back together.

Although the now-exes initially split in June, they appeared to give things another shot the following month.

Their last public outing was a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. The romance rumors surfaced in February when they were spotted hugging at the same popular sushi spot.

In August, Avril got vulnerable about her thoughts on love.

In addition to his breakup, Tyga is also in the middle of a custody battle with rapper Blac Chyna.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr