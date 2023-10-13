Avril Lavigne & Tyga Split, Source Explains They're 'Totally Done'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have officially called it quits.

The 39-year-old “Complicated” singer and the 33-year-old “Taste” rapper had been dating on and off since February, but it seems like they’re off for good now.

A source confirmed Avril and Tyga‘s relationship status to People.

According to the source, the musicians are now “totally done” after briefly getting back together.

Although the now-exes initially split in June, they appeared to give things another shot the following month.

Their last public outing was a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. The romance rumors surfaced in February when they were spotted hugging at the same popular sushi spot.

In August, Avril got vulnerable about her thoughts on love.

In addition to his breakup, Tyga is also in the middle of a custody battle with rapper Blac Chyna.