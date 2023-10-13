Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2023 at 5:06 pm

Reba McEntire Explains Why She Does Not Approve of Taylor Swift's Rumored New Relationship

Reba McEntire Explains Why She Does Not Approve of Taylor Swift's Rumored New Relationship

Reba McEntire has (unserious) beef with Taylor Swift.

The 68-year-old country singer revealed while speaking to TODAY.com that she’s pretty jealous of Taylor‘s rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” Reba said, jokingly. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

“I was so devastated,” she exclaimed, calling Travis her “boyfriend that cheated on” her.

The acclaimed musician is actually already in a relationship with actor Rex Linn, anyway. They’ve been seeing each other since 2020, and he knows all about the Taylor and Travis speculation.

Reba recalled, “When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in.’”

Although neither Taylor nor Travis has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, the Grammy winner recently attended her third NFL game in a month to cheer him on.

She sat with lots of the football star’s family and friends in their suite.

