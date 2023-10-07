Top Stories
'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

'DWTS' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Have Coy Response to Dating Rumors

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 4:50 pm

Ashley Benson & Fiancé Brandon Davis Coordinate Outfits for Date Night in WeHo

Ashley Benson & Fiancé Brandon Davis Coordinate Outfits for Date Night in WeHo

Ashley Benson and fiancé Brandon Davis are stepping out for the night.

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 43-year-old music manager arrived at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant for a dinner date on Friday night (October 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

For their night out, Ashley wore a black sweater over a black silk dress as Brandon coordinated in an all-black outfit.

If you didn’t know, Ashley announced her engagement to Brandon earlier this summer. The two were first linked back in February when they were spotted on a double date with Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John.

Back in May, Ashley and Brandon bumped into some very famous friends while grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley benson brandon davis date night in west hollywood 01
ashley benson brandon davis date night in west hollywood 02
ashley benson brandon davis date night in west hollywood 03
ashley benson brandon davis date night in west hollywood 04
ashley benson brandon davis date night in west hollywood 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr