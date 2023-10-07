Ashley Benson & Fiancé Brandon Davis Coordinate Outfits for Date Night in WeHo

Ashley Benson and fiancé Brandon Davis are stepping out for the night.

The 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 43-year-old music manager arrived at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant for a dinner date on Friday night (October 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Ashley wore a black sweater over a black silk dress as Brandon coordinated in an all-black outfit.

If you didn’t know, Ashley announced her engagement to Brandon earlier this summer. The two were first linked back in February when they were spotted on a double date with Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John.

Back in May, Ashley and Brandon bumped into some very famous friends while grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant.