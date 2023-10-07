Josh Gad Has 'Medical Emergency,' Sits Out Broadway Show Performance

Josh Gad is dealing with a “medical emergency.”

The 42-year-old Frozen star took to Instagram on Saturday (October 7) to share that he would have to miss his afternoon performance in the Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! for health reasons.

Josh explained what was going on in a video and in a lengthy caption.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Hey guys, I just wanted to give you a quick message,” he said in the video. “Unfortunately, I am going to not be able to do this afternoon’s show. I have a bit of a medical emergency that I have to go deal with right now.”

The Broadway star noted, “I would rather be spending my afternoon with all of you than at a hospital, but I hope that this gets resolved pretty quickly and I’ll be back on stage with my buddy [Andrew] Rannells as soon as possible.”

“I love you guys, and again, I’m sorry to all of you who looked forward to seeing me today, but I can promise you that you are going to get an exceptional show with my incredible standby Russell [Daniels],” Josh told his followers. “Love you guys, see you soon.”

He wrote in his caption, “Not the news I’d like to share, but life happens. Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon’s performance of Gutenberg. I’m dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately.”

“So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment and then with any luck will be back by this evening🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 In the meantime, please help me wish @russelljdaniels the best of luck as he makes his Broadway debut as Bud! I know he is going to give you all the show of your lives!”

Josh recently opened up about reuniting with Andrew, his The Book of Mormon costar, for Gutenberg! The Musical!.